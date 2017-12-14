Burgess made nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers.

Burgess played 71 of 76 defensive snaps Sunday, tying his season-high and allowing him to post the second-best tackle total of his career. He'll have a tough Week 15 matchup against the Ravens and RB Alex Collins, who has been tough to tackle of late.

