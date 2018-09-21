Browns' James Burgess: Day-to-day with knee sprain
Burgess is considered day-to-day with a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite the apparent gruesomeness of the hit Burgess took to the knee Thursday night, it appears the injury isn't too serious. Fortunately for the linebacker, the Browns are entering a long week, so he'll have plenty of time to rest and recover. Expect an update on Burgess' health once Cleveland resumes practicing.
