Burgess suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com reports.

Burgess filled in for Jamie Collins (concussion) in Sunday's loss to the Jets and was very impressive, recording a team-high seven tackles (six solo) and a sack. Burgess should be considered day-to-day until another update is provided, but with Collins expected to return to the field this weekend, Burgess would return to a reserve role.