Browns' James Burgess: Doubtful for Sunday
Burgess (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Burgess is still in concussion protocol, and barring a last second turnaround, will likely be out for Week 1.
