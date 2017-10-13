Play

Burgess (knee) didn't practice all week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Burgess has been logging a lot of snaps because Jamie Collins (concussion) has missed the past three weeks. Collins is set to return this week, though, so when Burgess returns, he'll likely be relegated to a reserve linebacker role with special teams upside.

