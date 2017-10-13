Browns' James Burgess: Doubtful for Sunday
Burgess (knee) didn't practice all week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Burgess has been logging a lot of snaps because Jamie Collins (concussion) has missed the past three weeks. Collins is set to return this week, though, so when Burgess returns, he'll likely be relegated to a reserve linebacker role with special teams upside.
More News
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...