Play

Burgess (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Burgess is coming off of two straight seven-tackle games, but he'll have to miss his first game of the season. His next chance to suit up will be in Week 7 against the Titans, and Deon King will fill into a Browns' linebacker corps that only has four healthy players now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories