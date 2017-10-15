Browns' James Burgess: Inactive for Sunday
Burgess (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Burgess is coming off of two straight seven-tackle games, but he'll have to miss his first game of the season. His next chance to suit up will be in Week 7 against the Titans, and Deon King will fill into a Browns' linebacker corps that only has four healthy players now.
More News
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...