Burgess finished with seven tackles (six solo), a sack and a pass defensed during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the jets.

Burgess -- playing in place of Jamie Collins (concussion) -- was all over the field Sunday, leading the team in tackles and registering his first career sack. The 23-year-old will likely see a reduced role when Collins returns, which could be as early as next Sunday versus the Texans.