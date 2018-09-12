Browns' James Burgess: Participates in practice Wednesday
Burgess (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Burgess was inactive during the season opener against the Steelers due to a concussion, but appears ready to suit up versus the Saints on Sunday. The 24-year-old will backup Joe Schobert at Cleveland's middle linebacker position.
More News
-
Browns' James Burgess: Inactive with concussion•
-
Browns' James Burgess: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Browns' James Burgess: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Browns' James Burgess: Remains out with concussion•
-
Browns' James Burgess: Suffers concussion•
-
Browns' James Burgess: Leads Browns in tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...