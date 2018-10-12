Burgess (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Burgess exited last Sunday's game against the Ravens with the MCL injury and was a limited participant at practice this week to earn the questionable tag. Genard Avery and D'Juan Hines would serve as the Browns' reserve linebackers should Burgess be unable to suit up Sunday.