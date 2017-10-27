Burgess (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and will be ready for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Burgess will slot into the lineup after missing two consecutive games.He logged a considerable amount of snaps while Jamie Collins recovered from a concussion, but Collins is healthy again, so Burgess likely won't see enough defensive snaps to be fantasy relevant.

