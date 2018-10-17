Browns' James Burgess: Reverts to IR
Burgess (hamstring) cleared waivers and has reverted to injured reserve, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
After going unclaimed through waivers, Burgess could spend the rest of the 2018 campaign on injured reserve, barring an injury settlement. If that's the case, he will be eligible to return for the 2019 campaign.
