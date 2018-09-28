Browns' James Burgess: Ruled out for Week 4
Burgess (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Burgess suffered a knee injury due to a hit sustained in Thursday's win over the Jets, and has not participated in practice since. The linebacker will continue to nurse the injury, and attempt to get healthy for Week 5.
