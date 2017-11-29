Burgess posted six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

A week after setting a career high with 16 tackles in replace of Jamie Collins (knee), Burgess fell back to earth and played just 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He should continue to start going forward with Collins on IR, but the 23-year-old shouldn't be considered a viable IDP option until further notice.