Browns' James Burgess: Still in concussion protocol
Burgess (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Burgess continues to battle through a concussion he sustained in the Browns' preseason finale Thursday. Until the 24-year-old is able to pass protocol testing he will be unable to fully return to practice. When healthy, Burgess projects to serve as a reserve middle linebacker behind Joe Schobert.
