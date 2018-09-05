Burgess (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Burgess continues to battle through a concussion he sustained in the Browns' preseason finale Thursday. Until the 24-year-old is able to pass protocol testing he will be unable to fully return to practice. When healthy, Burgess projects to serve as a reserve middle linebacker behind Joe Schobert.

