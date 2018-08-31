Burgess left Thursday's preseason finale after sustaining a concussion, Zac Jackson of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Burgess totaled 75 tackles (49 solo), four sacks and a forced fumble in his rookie season with the Browns in 2017, and is set to serve as a reserve middle linebacker behind Joe Schobert in 2018. The 24-year-old will have to clear the concussion protocol before fully returning to practice.

