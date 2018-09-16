Burgess will draw the start at middle linebacker in Week 2 with Christian Kirksey (shoulder) inactive, Tony Grossi of ESPN reports.

Burgess did not play in Week 1 due to a concussion, but will now step in and be tasked with a large portion of stopping Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans rushing attack. He'll be replacing a quality IDP option in Kirksey, so even if Burgess can muster a fraction of Kirksey's production, he'll be a reasonable fantasy option in deeper formats.