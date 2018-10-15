Coach Hue Jackson said Burgess (hamstring) is week-to-week and unlikely to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This is poor timing for the Browns' linebacker corps, as Joe Schobert (hamstring) also has a week-to-week designation. If he shakes the injury and Schobert can't, Burgess could be due for a handsome stat line, but it's more likely Genard Avery shifts to middle linebacker for Week 7's game.