Browns' James Burgess: Won't return Week 5
Burgess (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal report.
Burgess sat out practice again this week and will miss his second consecutive game. Tanner Vallejo and Genard Avery should serve as starting middle linebacker Joe Schobert's backup in Week 5.
