The Browns selected Hudson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Hudson stays in Ohio after playing his college ball at Cincinnati, where he started at left tackle for just one season. He began his college career as a defensive lineman at Michigan before transferring. He checks in at 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds with 32.88-inch arms, so he likely projects to move inside. Hudson also tested poorly as an athlete relative to NFL tackles. However, his performance and film from 2020 suggest he can stick at the next level.