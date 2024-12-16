Proche returned three punts for 14 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

After the Browns forced a three-and-out punt on Kansas City's first possession, Proche lost the handle on a return and the Chiefs recovered at the Browns' 21-yard line. Three plays later, Kansas City had a 7-0 lead. It was the second consecutive punt on which a Cleveland returner coughed up the ball -- Kadarius Toney muffed one Week 14 and was cut from the roster last Tuesday. Proche as been an on-and-off again punt returner this season and has just three catches for 21 yards.