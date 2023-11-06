Proche was not targeted and returned six punts for 55 yards in Sunday's 27-0 win over Arizona in Week 9.

Proche, who was promoted to active roster after signing earlier in the week, had six snaps on offense. The Browns earlier in the week traded away their primary punt returner, Donovan Peoples-Jones, which opened a role for Proche on special teams. It's unclear if Proche will remain atop the return depth chart going forward. That could hinge on the health of David Bell (knee), who was inactive Sunday.