Cleveland signed Proche from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

Proche had been elevated from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster for the last three games, and over that span he caught two passes for 18 yards while adding 44 punt return yards. The 2020 sixth-round pick will now be on Cleveland's 53-man roster for the final two games of the regular season, and he could see more offensive snaps against the Dolphins on Sunday due to injuries to Jerry Jeudy (knee), Cedric Tillman (concussion) and tight end David Njoku (knee).