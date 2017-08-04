Wright suffered a bruised lung during Thursday's practice and subsequently missed Friday's scrimmage, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Wright was claimed off waivers by the Browns in March, and with the lack of depth the team has at the wide receiver position, the former Bengal has a legitimate opportunity to make the roster. He will, however, miss at least a few days, as he waits for his bruised lung to heal.