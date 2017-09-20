Play

Browns' Jamie Collins: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Collins (concussion) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Collins suffered a concussion against the Ravens in Week 2 after registering seven tackles -- including one for a loss. If he's unable to pass the concussion protocol prior to Sunday's matchup with the Colts, expect James Burgess to take his place.

