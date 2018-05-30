Head coach Hue Jackson said he expects Collins (knee) to be 100 percent healthy for training camp, Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Collins tore his MCL early on last season in November, eventually landing him on IR for over half the campaign. However, after more than six months of going through the recovery process, Collins has progressed as expected and figures to be ready for training camp. Coach Jackson also expressed a desire to have Collins compete in 11-on-11s during minicamp in couple weeks, though a decision on that doesn't appear to have been made quite yet. Either way, Collins shouldn't miss any time heading into the 2018 season if he avoids setbacks the rest of the summer and fall.