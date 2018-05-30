Browns' Jamie Collins: Expects to be 100 percent for training camp
Head coach Hue Jackson said he expects Collins (knee) to be 100 percent healthy for training camp, Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Collins tore his MCL early on last season in November, eventually landing him on IR for over half the campaign. However, after more than six months of going through the recovery process, Collins has progressed as expected and figures to be ready for training camp. Coach Jackson also expressed a desire to have Collins compete in 11-on-11s during minicamp in couple weeks, though a decision on that doesn't appear to have been made quite yet. Either way, Collins shouldn't miss any time heading into the 2018 season if he avoids setbacks the rest of the summer and fall.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...