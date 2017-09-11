Browns' Jamie Collins: Forces fumble Sunday
Collins racked up four tackles (two solo) and a force fumble during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Collins put together a quiet season debut as fellow linebacker Joe Schobert stole the show with nine total tackles. He did, however, force Antonio Brown to fumble, though the ball went out of bounds, staying in Pittsburgh's possession.
