Browns' Jamie Collins: Future in Cleveland uncertain
The Browns are expected to either trade, release, or restructure Collins' contract, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
General manager John Dorsey said at the NFL Combine that Collins had "some inconsistencies" last season, and made clear that the 29-year-old will likely need to consider a paycut from his $10.5 million base salary in 2019 in order to remain in Cleveland. Collins led the Browns with 104 tackles last season and could realistically fetch a solid trade market if his contract were re-worked.
