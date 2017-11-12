Browns' Jamie Collins: Heads to locker room
Collins is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Detroit after suffering a knee injury.
Collins left early on in Sunday's game after injuring his knee. He recorded an interception prior to exiting. Expect James Burgess to see some extra snaps as long as Collins is sidelined.
