Browns' Jamie Collins: Held out of practice Wednesday
Collins (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Things don't appear to be progressing as quickly as the Browns would have hoped. With Collins yet to return to practice, it seems very unlikely he'll be ready for Sunday's game against the Bengals. As with last week, James Burgess would be the likely beneficiary if Collins is ruled out.
