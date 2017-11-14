Browns' Jamie Collins: Lands on IR
The Browns placed Collins (knee) on injured reserve Monday per the NFL transaction report.
Collins tore his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Lions, according to Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com. He sustained the injury while intercepting opposing quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the first quarter. James Burgress is now expected to replace Collins in the starting lineup. His season will end with 31 tackles, one sack, three passes defended, one interception and a forced bumble through six games.
