Collins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Collins was unable to practice to begin the week due to a sprained ankle, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The starting linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, and if Collins were to remain sidelined for any amount of time expect D'Juan Hines to see an uptick in defensive snaps.

