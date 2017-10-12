Browns' Jamie Collins: Logs full practice Wednesday
Collins (concussion) was a full participant at the Browns' practice Wednesday.
Collins cleared the concussion protocol late last week but still did not play against the Jets on Sunday. The 27-year-old is on track to suit up Sunday against the Texans after missing three games with a concussion.
