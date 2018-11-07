Collins is dealing with a sprained ankle that held him out of Wednesday's practice, but he's expected to return for Thursday's session, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Collins posted seven tackles (six solo) in Week 9 against the Chiefs, but it appears he may have suffered a minor ankle issue along the way. If he's able to rejoin practice Thursday as expected, there probably won't be a ton of concern regarding his status for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons.