Browns' Jamie Collins: Not practicing Wednesday

Collins (concussion) didn't join the Browns for Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Collins is in danger of missing his third consecutive week. He'll need some sort of practice time before he's allowed back on the game field, so not practicing Wednesday doesn't bode well for his availability Sunday against the Jets.

