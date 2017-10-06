Play

Browns' Jamie Collins: Out of protocol, still doubtful for Sunday

Collins is out of concussion protocol but is still considered doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Collins was able to run around Friday, but he'll likely still need a week to get back in game shape. Now out of protocol, expect Collins to return to the field for Week 6 against the Texans after putting together a full week of practice

