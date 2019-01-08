Browns' Jamie Collins: Paces team in tackles
Collins finished the 2018 season with a team-high 104 tackles (73 solo), four sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.
Collins signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Browns in January 2017 and followed it up with his second 100-plus tackle season of his career. Health was a big factor into Collins' success, appearing in all 16 games for the first time since his rookie year in 2013. If Collins' health continues, he, along with Christian Kirksey (hamstring) and Joe Schobert, figure to make up one of the league's best linebacking corps in 2019.
