Collins (knee) was an active participant at Browns training camp Wednesday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Collins being a full go at training camp helps ease the worries of Browns fans. There was never really a concern as to whether he'd be ready before the season opens up, but it's a good sign to see Collins back sooner than later. A key cog among the defensive front seven, Collins figures to be a leader of the Browns defensive unit in 2018.