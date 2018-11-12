Collins recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Collins was limited in a couple practices this week due to an ankle injury but he didn't seem at all hampered during Sunday's game. His nine-tackle performance was one of his better games on the season as the Browns tallied their third win of the year. Looking ahead, Collins and the Browns have a Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Bengals.