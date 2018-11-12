Browns' Jamie Collins: Posts nine tackles in Win
Collins recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Collins was limited in a couple practices this week due to an ankle injury but he didn't seem at all hampered during Sunday's game. His nine-tackle performance was one of his better games on the season as the Browns tallied their third win of the year. Looking ahead, Collins and the Browns have a Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...