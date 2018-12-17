Collins notched six solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Collins' third sack of the year gives him his highest total in four seasons. His 92 tackles are also his highest mark since that same 2015 season in New England. The 28-year-old will try to break triple digits for just the second time in his career at home Week 16 against Cincinnati.

