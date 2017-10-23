Browns' Jamie Collins: Registers first sack of season
Collins finished with five tackles (three solo) and his first sack of the season during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Titans.
Collins has been unusually quiet in 2017 but was able to take down Marcus Mariota for his first sack of the year on Sunday. The former Patriot has 24 tackles (15 solo) in five contests after finishing with 112 total tackles in last year's campaign.
