Browns' Jamie Collins: Should be ready for camp
Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that he expects Collins (knee) to be 100 percent healthy for training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Collins tore the MCL in his right knee last November, resulting in him spending more than half the season on injured reserve. After more than six months of rehab and recovery, Collins has progressed as expected and should be a full participant in practices during the summer. Jackson also expressed a desire to have Collins compete in 11-on-11 sessions during minicamp in a couple weeks, though a decision on that front doesn't appear to have been made quite yet. Regardless, Collins shouldn't miss any substantial time heading into the 2018 season if he avoids setbacks the rest of the summer.
