Browns' Jamie Collins: Suffers concussion Sunday
Collins officially suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Collins will enter the league's concussion protocol after recording seven tackles in Sunday's contest. James Burgess likely will fill in for Collins during practice this week until the linebacker is cleared to return to the field.
