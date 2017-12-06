Browns' Jamie Collins: Undergoes knee surgery
Collins underwent surgery two weeks ago to repair MCL damage in his right knee, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Collins, who was spotted in Cleveland's locker room Wednesday with crutches and his right leg immobilized, was placed on injured reserve about three weeks ago and won't return this season. The knee operation likely means that Collins' recovery timetable will be measured in months rather than weeks, but the Browns are hopeful that the linebacker will be back to full strength for the start of the 2018 campaign.
