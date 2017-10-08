Browns' Jamie Collins: Won't play Sunday
Collins (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Collins was able to return to non-contact work and actually cleared concussion protocol, but without logging any practice time this week, the team will play it safe and hold him out. While Collins looks ahead to Week 6 against the Texans, the Browns will turn to James Burgess at the outside linebacker position. The Cleveland defense will also be welcoming back Myles Garrett (ankle) on Sunday, which may help cushion the loss of Collins on the edge.
More News
-
Browns' Jamie Collins: Out of protocol, still doubtful for Sunday•
-
Browns' Jamie Collins: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamie Collins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Jamie Collins: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamie Collins: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Browns' Jamie Collins: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week