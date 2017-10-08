Browns' Jamie Collins: Won't play Sunday

Collins (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Collins was able to return to non-contact work and actually cleared concussion protocol, but without logging any practice time this week, the team will play it safe and hold him out. While Collins looks ahead to Week 6 against the Texans, the Browns will turn to James Burgess at the outside linebacker position. The Cleveland defense will also be welcoming back Myles Garrett (ankle) on Sunday, which may help cushion the loss of Collins on the edge.