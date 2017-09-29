Play

Browns' Jamie Collins: Won't play Sunday

Collins (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After failing to practice all week, Collins has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive game. An exact timetable has not yet been given for Collins and he'll continue to go through the league's concussion protocol. James Burgess will likely start at linebacker once again in Collins' absence.

