Meder was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following his departure in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The injury sounds like something that could keep Meder out for the Week 12 matchup with the Bengals, if not longer, but further clarity on his status should come later in the week when the Browns resume full practices. A reserve lineman for the Browns, Meder has tallied 13 tackles and no sacks across 10 appearances this season.