The Browns placed Meder (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The high-ankle sprain Meder suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars was likely to keep him sidelined for at least one game, so the Browns decided to shut down the reserve lineman for good in order to free up a roster spot for a healthy player. Meder finishes the 2017 campaign with 13 tackles across 10 games.

