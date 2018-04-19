Browns' Jamie Meder: Re-signs with Browns
Meder re-signed with Cleveland on Thursday.
Meder played in the first ten games of Cleveland's 2017 season, recording 178 snaps and 13 tackles before landing on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. If healthy, the 27-year-old rotational run-stopper should play another limited role in the Browns' 2018 campaign.
