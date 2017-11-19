Meder hurt his ankle during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is questionable to return, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Meder plays sparingly on the Browns' defensive front, so his absence won't shake up their scheme too much. Rookie Larry Ogunjobi will pick up Meder's reserve snaps until he can return.

