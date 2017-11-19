Meder (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The out designation could signal long-term ailment for Meder, and he'll have one week to recover before Week 12's matchup with the Bengals. Expect more updates on this injury when the Browns resume practice on Wednesday, and Larry Ogunjobi will fill in for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories